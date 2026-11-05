Six Killed in 3‑Alarm House Fire in Brooklyn

A 3-alarm fire at 653 58th Street in Brooklyn just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2026 killed six people, with four victims pronounced dead at the scene and two dying later at area hospitals. FDNY units arrived in about three minutes to find heavy fire on the cellar, first floor, and second floor, rescued victims trapped behind window bars on the first floor, and brought the fire under control by about 4:30 a.m. despite a partial staircase collapse. Four other civilians, three firefighters, and two police officers were injured, and 74 units totaling 231 fire and EMS members responded; the cause of the fire remains under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals.

This content is adapted from materials provided by FDNYFoundation