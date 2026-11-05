💰 Free intro to financial coaching at DeKalb Library

Want help getting a handle on your money? On Thursday, November 12, 2026, 5:30–7:30pm, RiseBoro Community Partnership is hosting a free financial education workshop at Brooklyn Public Library – DeKalb, Technology Room (790 Bushwick Ave. at DeKalb Ave.).

This first session, “Introduction to Financial Coaching,” explains how free one-on-one financial coaching works and how a coach can support you in reaching your money goals. You’ll also hear about the five financial security outcomes covered in the full series.

This event is for adults and is a good starting point if you’re new to financial coaching.

It’s part of a five-session series, all from 5:30–7:30pm: