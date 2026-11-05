🚨 Deadly Sunset Park house fire kills 6, injures 7

🚨 Deadly house fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

A serious house fire in Sunset Park, Brooklyn early Thursday, November 5, 2026 killed six people and injured seven others, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. in a two-story row frame home. More than 200 first responders went to the scene, and the fire was brought under control in about three hours.

Four people died at the scene.

died at the scene. Two more were taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

were taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Four people had non-life-threatening injuries.

had non-life-threatening injuries. Three firefighters had minor injuries.

No names or ages of the victims have been released yet.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause. A lithium-ion battery was found in the home, but officials say it is not yet known if it was related to the fire.