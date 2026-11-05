💰 Brooklyn Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Roles Hiring Now

Brooklyn’s finance scene is busy right now, with banks, offices, and local firms all hiring. If you’re good with numbers or client money, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Bank of America

Bank of America Location: Brooklyn, NY

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with clients on investments, banking products, and long‑term financial plans. You’ll need Series 7 and 66 licenses and at least 1 year in investments/financial services, with a Monday–Friday schedule plus rotating Saturdays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.64 – $36.90 per hour

Keep invoices, payments, and reconciliations on track using Excel and accounting software. Good fit if you have accounts payable and general accounting experience, strong spreadsheet skills (including VLOOKUP), and want solid pay plus 401(k), health insurance, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Norman & Associates

Location: Brooklyn, NY (in person)

Type: Other (approx. 37 hours/week )

Other (approx. ) Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour

Help customers set up payment plans and resolve overdue accounts in a professional office setting. Great for someone with collections, financial services, or customer support experience who has strong communication and negotiation skills; offers relocation assistance and room to grow.

If one of these sounds right for you, save the link and apply soon—Brooklyn roles like this don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.