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🏥 Brooklyn, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings
Brooklyn’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid part-time roles for people who like helping others. If you want steady hours without a full-time load, these are worth a look.
Personal Care Assistant (PCA)
- Employer: Companions & Home Helpers, LLC
- Location: Brooklyn, CT (in-person, client’s home)
- Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 5pm–9pm)
- Pay: $17.50/hour
- Benefits: Health insurance, referral program
Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily tasks, vital signs, meals, and companionship in a home setting. Great if you have care experience, can handle some lifting, and want a regular weekend evening schedule.
Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Brooklyn, CT
- Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)
- Pay Range: $18.94 – $28.94/hour
- Benefits (part-time eligible): Dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more (based on hours/eligibility)
- Application window expected to close: 01/02/2027
Retail pharmacy role where you’ll help fill prescriptions, support pharmacists, and work directly with customers. Training is provided, so it can be a strong entry point if you’re 16+ and like a fast-paced, customer-facing healthcare job.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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