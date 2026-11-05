🏥 Brooklyn, CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

Brooklyn’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid part-time roles for people who like helping others. If you want steady hours without a full-time load, these are worth a look.

Employer: Companions & Home Helpers, LLC

Companions & Home Helpers, LLC Location: Brooklyn, CT (in-person, client’s home)

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 5pm–9pm )

(Fri–Sun, ) Pay: $17.50/hour

Benefits: Health insurance, referral program

Hands-on caregiving role helping clients with daily tasks, vital signs, meals, and companionship in a home setting. Great if you have care experience, can handle some lifting, and want a regular weekend evening schedule.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Brooklyn, CT

Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week )

(about ) Pay Range: $18.94 – $28.94/hour

Benefits (part-time eligible): Dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more (based on hours/eligibility)

Dental, vision, wellness resources, employee discounts, and more (based on hours/eligibility) Application window expected to close: 01/02/2027

Retail pharmacy role where you’ll help fill prescriptions, support pharmacists, and work directly with customers. Training is provided, so it can be a strong entry point if you’re 16+ and like a fast-paced, customer-facing healthcare job.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.