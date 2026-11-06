🐶 Playful, Gentle & Quirky Dogs Ready for Adoption in Brooklyn Center

Looking for a new four-legged friend in Brooklyn Center, MN? These adoptable dogs from No Dog Left Behind are ready to join loving homes and bring a lot of joy (and some goofy moments) to your life.

Breed: Border Collie mix

Age: 9-week-old puppy (baby)

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Shelter: No Dog Left Behind

About Mouse:

Mouse is a tiny tornado of fun and cuddles. At just 9 weeks old, he’s either zooming around at full speed or passed out in a deep puppy nap. He currently lives with a big foster dog named Bruce, whom he adores, and he’s learning how to be a good little brother. As a Border Collie mix, he’ll likely do best with an active family ready for training, play, and lots of mental exercise.

If you’re ready for puppy mayhem and serious snuggle sessions, Mouse could be your guy.

👉 Meet Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bloodhound mix

Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

Gender: Female

Weight: About 93 lbs (still could gain a bit)

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Shelter: No Dog Left Behind

About Nellie:

Nellie is a true gentle giant with a huge head, big feet, and an even bigger heart. She loves napping on the floor, sofa, or dog beds, holding hands with her humans, doing “sniff-spections,” chewing on stuffies, soaking up belly rubs, playing with resident dogs, and frolicking in the backyard. She is house-broken and handles home life well.

If you want a calm, loving companion with classic hound charm, Nellie may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Nellie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle / Terrier mix (medium)

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Shelter: No Dog Left Behind

About Tatum:

Tatum just arrived from Arkansas and is discovering the good life—soft couches, fun toys, and kind people. He is:

Dog and human friendly

Crate trained (not his favorite, but he cooperates)

(not his favorite, but he cooperates) House trained on a schedule (he needs a routine since he doesn’t have clear “tells” yet)

(he needs a routine since he doesn’t have clear “tells” yet) Child friendly, but still learning boundaries because he gets so excited around kids

Tatum is a fun-loving dog who will thrive with a family that can keep him on a schedule and continue his training and social skills.

👉 Meet Tatum and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Weight: About 15 lbs

Color: White

Shelter: No Dog Left Behind

About Bowser:

Bowser is a 15-pound “couch parrot” with a bit of bossy Shih Tzu sass. Named after the Mario villain, he has some grumpy-turtle energy on the outside, but underneath is a dog with a lot of love to give. He’s had a rough start in life, so he needs a patient adopter who will respect his boundaries and give him time to trust.

If you understand small-dog attitudes and love a quirky, loyal companion, Bowser might be your perfect sidekick.

👉 Meet Bowser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle mix

Age: 6-month-old puppy (baby)

Gender: Female

Size: About 20" tall, ~35 lbs

Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Shelter: No Dog Left Behind

About Cricket:

Cricket is a sweet, energetic young beagle mix with some larger-breed influence. She is completely house-trained and knows how to use a dog door. She’s happy to chill in her crate or relax on a cushion in the family room and can sleep all night in her crate without issues. Cricket knows sit and lie down and takes treats gently. She plays well with other dogs, though she can be a bit possessive with her own toys.

If you’re looking for a smart, active young dog who already has great house manners, Cricket could be a wonderful fit.

👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brooklyn Center, MN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs from No Dog Left Behind. You can contact the rescue directly through each dog’s Adoptapet link to ask about adoption fees, vaccinations, and spay/neuter status, and to set up a meet-and-greet.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.