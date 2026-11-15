Brookline neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. All of these offers are porch pickup, so you can grab them with an easy, contactless pickup.

Item: Artificial flower arrangement

Artificial flower arrangement Condition: Not stated – see photos

Not stated – see photos Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Pickup: Porch pickup arranged with the poster

Porch pickup arranged with the poster Details: The poster has shared photos so you can see the style and colors before you commit.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Artificial tree that lights up

Artificial tree that Condition: Not stated – check photos

Not stated – check photos Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Pickup: Porch pickup arranged with the poster

Porch pickup arranged with the poster Details: Light-up tree, great for decoration or seasonal use. Photos show how it looks when set up.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Glass candy dish

Condition: Not stated – see photos

Not stated – see photos Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Pickup: Porch pickup arranged with the poster

Porch pickup arranged with the poster Details: Classic glass dish, good for candy, nuts, or small treats. Photos give a clear view of the style and size.

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Brookline tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.