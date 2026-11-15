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Brookline
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Brookline Right Now
5 days ago
Brookline neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. All of these offers are porch pickup, so you can grab them with an easy, contactless pickup.
Artificial flower arrangement (Brookline)
- Item: Artificial flower arrangement
- Condition: Not stated – see photos
- Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts
- Pickup: Porch pickup arranged with the poster
- Details: The poster has shared photos so you can see the style and colors before you commit.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Artificial tree - lights up (Brookline)
- Item: Artificial tree that lights up
- Condition: Not stated – check photos
- Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts
- Pickup: Porch pickup arranged with the poster
- Details: Light-up tree, great for decoration or seasonal use. Photos show how it looks when set up.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Glass Candy dish (Brookline)
- Item: Glass candy dish
- Condition: Not stated – see photos
- Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts
- Pickup: Porch pickup arranged with the poster
- Details: Classic glass dish, good for candy, nuts, or small treats. Photos give a clear view of the style and size.
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
If you’re interested in any of these free deals, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Brookline tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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