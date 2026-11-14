Brookline’s service scene is busy, and local spots are hiring. If you like working with people and want steady, in-person hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dellaria Salon

Dellaria Salon Location: Brookline, MA

Brookline, MA Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour + tips

Why it’s interesting: Great for someone passionate about hair and learning the trade. You get paid training, real salon experience, and a clear path to becoming a full stylist, plus health and dental insurance and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Dellaria Salon

Dellaria Salon Location: Brookline, MA

Brookline, MA Type: Temporary, Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: A fit for experienced stylists or colorists who want to grow with an established brand. Offers free advanced training, bonus and retail incentives, 401(k), health and dental insurance, and paid time off.

Employer: Premak Inc.

Premak Inc. Location: Brookline, MA

Brookline, MA Type: Part-time (weekends)

Pay: $18.00 – $20.00/hour + weekly performance bonus

Why it’s interesting: Work at a 25-room inn with a small team, ideal for college students or anyone wanting weekend hours. Two shifts (8am–3pm or 3pm–10pm), with employee discounts, flexible schedule, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail and similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.