Brookline has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, especially in healthcare. Good mix of full-time, hybrid, and per-diem options with clear pay ranges.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Location: Brookline, MA (10 Brookline Place) – hybrid, 2–3 days onsite/week

(10 Brookline Place) – Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,500 – $54,400 per year

This role handles scheduling for established patients and coordinating multiple provider appointments. Good fit if you’re organized, like patient contact, and have some healthcare or customer service experience.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Location: Brookline, MA (remote with occasional on-campus time; must live in a New England state)

(remote with occasional on-campus time; must live in a New England state) Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,600 – $71,300 per year

Admin-heavy role supporting donor engagement, events, and budgets for the Philanthropy team. Great if you have 3+ years admin experience, strong writing skills, and want mostly remote work tied to a mission-driven organization.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Inc. (Mass General Brigham)

(Mass General Brigham) Location: Brookline/Chestnut Hill, MA (850 Boylston St, onsite)

(850 Boylston St, onsite) Type: Per diem, day shift

Salary: $17.71 – $24.94 per hour

Covers front-desk and scheduling duties for a clinical practice, mainly for planned coverage like vacations. Best for someone with 2–3 years office experience and prior healthcare admin/Epic experience who wants flexible, as-needed hours.

Employer: Skin Center Boston

Location: Brookline, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, ~40 hours/week

Salary: $25.00 – $32.00 per hour

Front-desk role in a private practice, focused on check-in, scheduling, phones, and insurance details. Ideal if you have 3+ years as a medical receptionist, EMR experience (ModMed a plus), and want strong hourly pay plus PTO, paid sick time, 401(k), and cosmetic service discounts.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills are in steady demand here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.