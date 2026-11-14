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Brookline
💰 Brookline, MA Accounting & Finance Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Brookline’s finance job scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level healthcare billing to top-town leadership. If you’re numbers-minded and like stable employers, these are worth a look.
Patient Accounting Follow-Up Specialist
- Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Location: Brookline, MA (remote with occasional onsite at 10 Brookline Place)
- Salary: $47,500 – $53,600 per year
- Type: Full-time
This role manages a slice of patient accounts receivable—following up on claim denials, checking payments against contracts, and handling refunds and documentation. Good fit if you have 1+ year of hospital/physician billing or insurance follow-up and want a stable role with a major healthcare leader.
Financial Clearance Specialist
- Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Location: Brookline, MA (remote with occasional onsite at 10 Brookline Place)
- Salary: $49,700 – $59,500 per year
- Type: Full-time
You’ll help new and existing patients get financially cleared before treatment—verifying insurance, securing prior authorizations, and explaining coverage. Ideal if you have 2–3 years in hospital/physician billing, prior auth, or financial counseling and like a fast-paced, detail-heavy role.
Finance Director / Treasurer
- Employer: Town of Brookline
- Location: Brookline, MA
- Salary: $179,016 – $210,872 per year (DOQ)
- Type: Full-time
Brookline’s next chief financial officer will oversee accounting, treasury, collections, purchasing, payroll, and assessing for a $480M+ municipal operation. Best for a seasoned public finance leader with senior-level municipal experience, strong knowledge of MA laws, and ideally a CPA. Priority consideration for applications received by December 11, 2026.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Brookline employers often hire for similar roles again.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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