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🏥 Brookline MA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Brookline’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in autism care and medical aesthetics. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.
Registered Behavior Technician
- Employer: Applied ABC
- Location: Brookline, MA (in-home visits)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work one-on-one with children with autism in their homes under a BCBA’s supervision. This role comes with priority case assignments, free 40-hour RBT training and certification prep, and chances to grow your ABA career with support from experienced clinicians.
Advanced Nurse Injector
- Employer: Dream Spa Medical
- Location: Brookline, MA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Salary: From $250,000/year, depending on experience and production
Lead advanced injectable treatments and mentor other nurses at an award-winning medical spa. This role is ideal for an experienced RN or NP who loves aesthetics, teaching, and wants high earning potential plus benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant, Autism Center (40 hours)
- Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital
- Location: Brookline, MA (Autism Center)
- Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday, onsite only
- Salary Range: $124,800 – $200,262.40/year
Provide comprehensive, family-centered outpatient care for kids and teens with autism and related neurobehavioral conditions. You’ll handle evaluations, treatment plans, and medication management, and join a leading team in pediatric neurology and developmental care.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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