Brookline’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in autism care and medical aesthetics. Here are a few standout roles hiring now.

Employer: Applied ABC

Applied ABC Location: Brookline, MA (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work one-on-one with children with autism in their homes under a BCBA’s supervision. This role comes with priority case assignments, free 40-hour RBT training and certification prep, and chances to grow your ABA career with support from experienced clinicians.

Employer: Dream Spa Medical

Location: Brookline, MA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Salary: From $250,000/year, depending on experience and production

Lead advanced injectable treatments and mentor other nurses at an award-winning medical spa. This role is ideal for an experienced RN or NP who loves aesthetics, teaching, and wants high earning potential plus benefits like 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Brookline, MA (Autism Center)

(Autism Center) Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday, onsite only

Salary Range: $124,800 – $200,262.40/year

Provide comprehensive, family-centered outpatient care for kids and teens with autism and related neurobehavioral conditions. You’ll handle evaluations, treatment plans, and medication management, and join a leading team in pediatric neurology and developmental care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.