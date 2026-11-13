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Brookline
🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Brookline Right Now
9 days ago
Brookline neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be easy porch pickups.
Old satin pillow (Brookline)
- Item: Old satin pillow
- Condition: Pretty good condition
- Details: Poster isn’t sure what it was used for, but it could work as a decor pillow or for a craft project.
- Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts
- Pickup: Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Tall floor vase with flowers (Brookline)
- Item: Tall floor vase, with or without artificial flowers
- Details: You can choose to take just the vase, just the flowers, or both, depending on what you need for your space.
- Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts
- Pickup: Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Empty Tiffany boxes (Brookline)
- Item: Empty Tiffany boxes
- Condition: Good condition
- Details: Great if you like to organize small items or need gift boxes.
- Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts
- Pickup: Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster
- Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Brookline tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.