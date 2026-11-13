Brookline neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be easy porch pickups.

Item: Old satin pillow

Old satin pillow Condition: Pretty good condition

Details: Poster isn’t sure what it was used for, but it could work as a decor pillow or for a craft project.

Poster isn’t sure what it was used for, but it could work as a decor pillow or for a craft project. Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Pickup: Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster

Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Tall floor vase, with or without artificial flowers

Tall floor vase, Details: You can choose to take just the vase, just the flowers, or both, depending on what you need for your space.

You can choose to take just the vase, just the flowers, or both, depending on what you need for your space. Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Pickup: Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster

Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Empty Tiffany boxes

Empty Condition: Good condition

Details: Great if you like to organize small items or need gift boxes.

Great if you like to organize small items or need gift boxes. Location: Brookline, Norfolk County, Massachusetts

Pickup: Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster

Porch pickup will be arranged with the poster Source: trashnothing.com

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Brookline tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.