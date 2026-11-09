⚠️ Brookline trash pickup delayed 1 day for Veterans Day

⚠️ Trash pickup delayed 1 day for Veterans Day week

Trash collection in Brookline will be delayed by one (1) day during the week of 11/09–11/13 because of Veterans Day on Wednesday.

If your usual trash day is:

Wednesday → put trash out on Thursday

→ put trash out on Thursday → put trash out on Friday

→ put trash out on Friday → put trash out on Saturday

This change applies only for that week. Usual collection schedules resume the following week.

Posted by the Department of Public Works, Town of Brookline.