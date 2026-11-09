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Brookline

⚠️ Brookline trash pickup delayed 1 day for Veterans Day

5 days ago
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⚠️ Trash pickup delayed 1 day for Veterans Day week

Trash collection in Brookline will be delayed by one (1) day during the week of 11/09–11/13 because of Veterans Day on Wednesday.

If your usual trash day is:

  • Wednesday → put trash out on Thursday
  • Thursday → put trash out on Friday
  • Friday → put trash out on Saturday

This change applies only for that week. Usual collection schedules resume the following week.

Posted by the Department of Public Works, Town of Brookline.

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