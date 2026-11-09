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Brookline
⚠️ Brookline trash pickup delayed 1 day for Veterans Day
5 days ago
⚠️ Trash pickup delayed 1 day for Veterans Day week
Trash collection in Brookline will be delayed by one (1) day during the week of 11/09–11/13 because of Veterans Day on Wednesday.
If your usual trash day is:
- Wednesday → put trash out on Thursday
- Thursday → put trash out on Friday
- Friday → put trash out on Saturday
This change applies only for that week. Usual collection schedules resume the following week.
Posted by the Department of Public Works, Town of Brookline.
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