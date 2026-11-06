🏥 Brookline Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Brookline’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big-name hospitals and clinics hiring across skill levels. If you’re looking to stay local and work in care, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: HRI Hospital (a UHS subsidiary)

HRI Hospital (a UHS subsidiary) Location: Brookline, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time psychiatrist role in a hospital setting, working with a multidisciplinary team. You’ll need a Massachusetts medical license and will join an organization that emphasizes diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunity.

Employer: Brigham and Women’s Hospital / Mass General Brigham

Location: 850 Boylston Street, Brookline, MA

Type: Full-time, onsite, day shift

Scheduled Hours: 40 hours/week

Salary: $22.75 – $24.94 per hour

Hands-on role supporting providers and patients in a busy clinic, from taking vitals and giving vaccines (with experience) to helping newer MAs learn the ropes. Good fit if you have 1–2 years MA or medical field experience, strong people skills, and want steady hours plus benefits and growth in a major hospital system.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Location: 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445

Category: Medical Technologist / Radiology Authorization

Medical Technologist / Radiology Authorization Type: Full-time, remote with occasional onsite

Salary: $44,300 – $47,900 per year

Great if you like detail work and insurance puzzles more than direct patient care. You’ll handle radiology prior authorizations, work with EMRs, and coordinate with payers to protect reimbursement and help patients avoid surprise denials. Requires at least 1 year of relevant hospital/clinic, prior auth, billing, or insurance experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.