👔 Brookline, MA Management Jobs with Multiple Openings

Brookline has some solid leadership roles right now, especially in healthcare and family-focused services. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Location: Brookline, MA (Boston-area campus)

(Boston-area campus) Salary: $90,085 – $98,920

Type: Full-time

What you’ll do: Lead cross-functional quality and patient safety projects across the cancer care system, from planning and risk management to tracking performance and outcomes. You’ll partner with senior leaders and clinical teams to turn big improvement ideas into real change.

Lead cross-functional quality and patient safety projects across the cancer care system, from planning and risk management to tracking performance and outcomes. You’ll partner with senior leaders and clinical teams to turn big improvement ideas into real change. Good fit if: You have 5+ years of experience, at least 2 years in project management, a related bachelor’s degree, and are comfortable juggling multiple initiatives in a complex healthcare setting. PMP is preferred but not required.

Employer: Goldfish Swim School – Brookline

Location: Brookline, MA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, exempt

What you’ll do: Oversee daily operations on the “wet side” of the swim school—staffing, safety, pool operations, lesson quality, and customer service. You’ll manage and develop instructors, keep the pool safe and fun, and support the General Manager.

Oversee daily operations on the “wet side” of the swim school—staffing, safety, pool operations, lesson quality, and customer service. You’ll manage and develop instructors, keep the pool safe and fun, and support the General Manager. Perks & benefits: Health insurance, paid time off, paid national holidays, performance bonuses, paid training, and a casual, kid-focused environment. Great if you have lifeguard/youth sports/camp experience and enjoy working with children.

Employer: Boston Children’s Hospital

Location: Brookline, MA

Salary: Range not listed (pay based on experience and credentials)

Range not listed (pay based on experience and credentials) Type: Full-time

What you’ll do: Supervise clinic administrative staff, handle hiring and training, manage schedules and space, and keep registration, billing, and compliance running smoothly. You’ll also help with budgeting, payroll, and process improvements to boost patient satisfaction.

Supervise clinic administrative staff, handle hiring and training, manage schedules and space, and keep registration, billing, and compliance running smoothly. You’ll also help with budgeting, payroll, and process improvements to boost patient satisfaction. Why it stands out: Comes with a comprehensive benefits package (health, vision, dental, retirement plans, tuition and license reimbursement, generous time off, and commuter perks) in a top-ranked pediatric hospital.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Brookline’s management openings tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.