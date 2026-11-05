🎓 Brookline MA Education Jobs With Multiple Openings

Brookline is busy with families and schools right now, so education jobs are popping up all over town. Here are a few solid roles if you love working with young kids.

Employer: Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital Location: Brookline, MA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week), Onsite

Pay: $19.06–$27.64/hour

Bonuses: $2,500 sign-on, $1,500 referral

Lead a classroom of children under age 5, plan play-based, child-led activities, and work closely with families. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s degree, 3–5 years’ experience, and DEEC + First Aid/CPR certifications.

Employer: Boston Children's Hospital

Boston Children's Hospital Location: Brookline, MA

Type: Part-time (15 hrs/week), Onsite

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Pay: $17.65–$24.27/hour

Bonus: $2,000 employee referral

Support teachers with kids ages 12 weeks–5 years: help with activities, snack, cleanup, and closing the classroom. Good option if you’re 18+, want steady afternoon hours, and like hands-on work with young children.

Employer: Learning Care

Location: Brookline, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.70–$21.51/hour (bi-weekly or daily pay options)

Run your own classroom, mentor other teachers, and build relationships with families in a Monday–Friday setting (no nights or weekends). Comes with 50% childcare discount, health benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition/credential support if you want to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has a few similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.