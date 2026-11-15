Brookings has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Brookings Regional Humane Society. From tiny pumpkins to dapper adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 1½ years)

Adult (about 1½ years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

This friendly gentleman is usually one of the first faces at the door, ready to greet new friends. He’s a “professional biscuit maker” and loves to give people-licks, so expect extra affection and maybe a very clean hand. He came in as a stray but clearly loves people and is eager to be someone’s everyday companion.

👉 Meet KFC Biscuits are FLG and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Kitten (about 2 months)

Kitten (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

This tiny “pumpkin” is full of personality and classic kitten energy. He loves to play, explore, and stay busy with all the fun that comes with being a young kitten. Jack Be Little is ready to grow up with a family who will enjoy his playful side and help him become a wonderful adult cat.

👉 Meet Jack Be Little and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 2 months)

Kitten (about 2 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute orange

Dilute orange Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

Lumina is described as a little ray of sunshine. She’s full of playful kitten energy, loves to romp, chase toys, and join in with other kittens. With her soft pumpkin coloring and bright spirit, she’s ready to light up a home of her own.

👉 Meet Lumina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 3 months)

Kitten (about 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Dilute calico tabby

Dilute calico tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

Named after the famous survivor from Alien, Ellen Ripley is cautious at first and likes to take her time with new people. Once she’s had a chance to assess things, she becomes a lovely little companion. She may not rush into your arms right away, but with patience she’ll show you she’s more sweetheart than space creature.

👉 Meet Ellen Ripley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten

Kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

Despite her spooky name, this girl is more cute than creepy. She can be cautious with new people and prefers to warm up at her own pace. With a patient, gentle home, she’ll have the chance to leave the “horror movie” life behind and enjoy her happy ending.

👉 Meet Friday the 13th and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Kitten (about 2 months)

Kitten (about 2 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Dilute orange

Dilute orange Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

Named after a silly My Little Pony character, Cheese Sandwich is just as fun as his name. He has a fluffy medium coat and an easygoing nature. He’s already lived in a foster home with kids, dogs, and other cats, and did well, giving him a great start as a family pet.

👉 Meet Cheese Sandwhich and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (about 4 months)

Kitten (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby (grey and brown mix)

Brown tabby (grey and brown mix) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

Lola is a four‑month‑old tabby with striking stripes and a big personality. She has lived in a foster home with kids, gets along well with other cats, and has even met some dogs. She’s already on her way to being a well‑rounded household companion and is ready for a family of her own.

👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Kitten (about 4 months)

Kitten (about 4 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

Deegan is a fluffy tabby‑and‑white youngster with lots of charm. In foster care he lived with kids and other cats and even met some dogs, handling those introductions well. He’s ready to move from foster life into a forever home where he can keep growing, playing, and winning hearts.

👉 Meet Deegan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white tuxedo

Black & white tuxedo Adoption fee: $75

Special note: FIV-positive

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387

Steam Man is a handsome tuxedo boy who came in as a stray and is dressed to impress. He’s friendly but has a bit of a bossy streak with other cats and may prefer to be the only feline, the “king of the castle.” He is FIV-positive, but that doesn’t stop him from deserving a loving, stable home.

👉 Meet Steam Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Brookings, SD and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call Brookings Regional Humane Society at (605) 697-7387 to ask about meet-and-greet or adoption appointments.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.