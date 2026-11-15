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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Brookings
Brookings has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Brookings Regional Humane Society. From tiny pumpkins to dapper adults, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
KFC Biscuits are FLG
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 1½ years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
This friendly gentleman is usually one of the first faces at the door, ready to greet new friends. He’s a “professional biscuit maker” and loves to give people-licks, so expect extra affection and maybe a very clean hand. He came in as a stray but clearly loves people and is eager to be someone’s everyday companion.
👉 Meet KFC Biscuits are FLG and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jack Be Little
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Kitten (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
This tiny “pumpkin” is full of personality and classic kitten energy. He loves to play, explore, and stay busy with all the fun that comes with being a young kitten. Jack Be Little is ready to grow up with a family who will enjoy his playful side and help him become a wonderful adult cat.
👉 Meet Jack Be Little and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lumina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dilute orange
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
Lumina is described as a little ray of sunshine. She’s full of playful kitten energy, loves to romp, chase toys, and join in with other kittens. With her soft pumpkin coloring and bright spirit, she’s ready to light up a home of her own.
👉 Meet Lumina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ellen Ripley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (about 3 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Dilute calico tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
Named after the famous survivor from Alien, Ellen Ripley is cautious at first and likes to take her time with new people. Once she’s had a chance to assess things, she becomes a lovely little companion. She may not rush into your arms right away, but with patience she’ll show you she’s more sweetheart than space creature.
👉 Meet Ellen Ripley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Friday the 13th
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
Despite her spooky name, this girl is more cute than creepy. She can be cautious with new people and prefers to warm up at her own pace. With a patient, gentle home, she’ll have the chance to leave the “horror movie” life behind and enjoy her happy ending.
👉 Meet Friday the 13th and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheese Sandwhich
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Kitten (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Dilute orange
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
Named after a silly My Little Pony character, Cheese Sandwich is just as fun as his name. He has a fluffy medium coat and an easygoing nature. He’s already lived in a foster home with kids, dogs, and other cats, and did well, giving him a great start as a family pet.
👉 Meet Cheese Sandwhich and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lola
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (about 4 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby (grey and brown mix)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
Lola is a four‑month‑old tabby with striking stripes and a big personality. She has lived in a foster home with kids, gets along well with other cats, and has even met some dogs. She’s already on her way to being a well‑rounded household companion and is ready for a family of her own.
👉 Meet Lola and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Deegan
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Kitten (about 4 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
Deegan is a fluffy tabby‑and‑white youngster with lots of charm. In foster care he lived with kids and other cats and even met some dogs, handling those introductions well. He’s ready to move from foster life into a forever home where he can keep growing, playing, and winning hearts.
👉 Meet Deegan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Steam Man
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $75
- Special note: FIV-positive
- Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society — (605) 697-7387
Steam Man is a handsome tuxedo boy who came in as a stray and is dressed to impress. He’s friendly but has a bit of a bossy streak with other cats and may prefer to be the only feline, the “king of the castle.” He is FIV-positive, but that doesn’t stop him from deserving a loving, stable home.
👉 Meet Steam Man and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Brookings, SD and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call Brookings Regional Humane Society at (605) 697-7387 to ask about meet-and-greet or adoption appointments.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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