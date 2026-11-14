🏛️ Brookings Drainage Board Meeting, Closures, and Winter Events

The Brookings County Drainage Board will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 PM in the Commission Chambers (Suite 310, 3rd Floor) at the Brookings City & County Government Center, 520 3rd Street, Brookings, SD. They will start with the call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, and approval of the agenda by motion and voice vote.

There will be a short time for citizens to request a spot on a future Commission agenda for items not listed that night. Each person gets 5 minutes, must sign in before the meeting starts, and the Commission will not take action during this part. If action is needed, it may be put on a later agenda.

Big Sioux Diversion Channel Dike – Draft Study

Under Regular Business, Banner Associates will present the Draft Environmental Assessment Study for the Big Sioux Diversion Channel Dike. Supporting documents listed include:

“Drainage Staff Report-11-13-2026.pdf”

“Environmental Assessment, Big Sioux Diversion Channel Dike.pdf”

“Brookings County Drainage Board QA Aug 2026.pdf”

The Drainage Board will have time for questions and comments, followed by a public comment period so residents can speak. After that, the Board will discuss possible next steps, which may include a motion to approve, comments, and a roll call vote. The meeting is planned to adjourn by 9:00 PM by motion and voice vote.

Upcoming Events and Office Closures – 2026

Nov 17 (Tue) – 4-H Recognition Night at the BCOAC Supper 5:00–6:15 PM Awards at 6:30 PM

Nov 18 (Wed) – Sioux Valley Commissioners’ (10 County) Meeting at 12:00 PM in Moody County

Nov 26–27 (Thu–Fri) – County offices closed for Thanksgiving

Dec 2 (Wed) – Holiday Celebration & Mayor’s Awards at the Dacotah Bank Center Social at 5:00 PM Awards at 6:00 PM

Dec 9 (Wed) – South Dakota Board of Regents Receipts event 5:30–7:30 PM at McCrory Gardens Education & Visitor Center RSVP requested by Dec 3

Dec 24 (Thu) – County offices close at 12:00 PM (noon) for Christmas Eve

Dec 25 (Fri) – County offices closed for Christmas Day

Dec 29 (Tue) – Special Year-End Commission Meeting at 8:30 AM in the Commission Chambers

Early 2027 Dates

Jan 1, 2027 (Fri) – County offices closed for New Year’s Day

– County offices for Jan 5, 2027 (Tue) – First Commission meeting of 2027 Department Head and Commissioner photos Commission group photo Oaths of office Photographer starts at 7:00 AM

– First

ADA Accessibility

People needing help under the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact Brookings County at 605-696-8205 at least 48 hours before a meeting. The County will provide communication aids, alternative formats, and accessible locations as needed under the ADA.