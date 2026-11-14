Brookings has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from banking to pizza to community service. If you like running teams and making decisions, these are worth a look.

Employer: First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust Location: Brookings, SD

Brookings, SD Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (Salary Grade 6)

Lead a team that handles debit cards, ATMs, and customer disputes for a major local bank. This role is great if you have banking operations experience and enjoy vendor management, process improvement, and staff development.

Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger

Domino’s / Team Honey Badger Location: 927 6th St, Brookings, SD

927 6th St, Brookings, SD Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + bonus (depends on store sales volume)

Run a fast-paced pizza store and lead a team for one of Domino’s largest franchise groups. You’ll handle daily operations, hiring, scheduling, and performance, with paid training, bonuses, and clear paths to advance.

Employer: Ascension Lutheran Church (Feeding Brookings ministry)

(Feeding Brookings ministry) Location: Brookings, SD

Brookings, SD Type: Part-time (<20 hours/week, in person)

Salary: $22.00/hour, up to 19 hours/week

Lead a local food ministry that fights food insecurity in Brookings. You’ll manage volunteers, weekly food distribution, communications, compliance, and finances, perfect for someone with non-profit leadership and grant-writing or fundraising experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.