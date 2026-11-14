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👔 Brookings SD Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings
Brookings has a nice mix of leadership roles right now, from banking to pizza to community service. If you like running teams and making decisions, these are worth a look.
Banking Operations Debit Card & Disputes Supervisor
- Employer: First Bank & Trust
- Location: Brookings, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (Salary Grade 6)
Lead a team that handles debit cards, ATMs, and customer disputes for a major local bank. This role is great if you have banking operations experience and enjoy vendor management, process improvement, and staff development.
General Manager (Store 01820) – Domino’s
- Employer: Domino’s / Team Honey Badger
- Location: 927 6th St, Brookings, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base salary + bonus (depends on store sales volume)
Run a fast-paced pizza store and lead a team for one of Domino’s largest franchise groups. You’ll handle daily operations, hiring, scheduling, and performance, with paid training, bonuses, and clear paths to advance.
Feeding Brookings Executive Director
- Employer: Ascension Lutheran Church (Feeding Brookings ministry)
- Location: Brookings, SD
- Type: Part-time (<20 hours/week, in person)
- Salary: $22.00/hour, up to 19 hours/week
Lead a local food ministry that fights food insecurity in Brookings. You’ll manage volunteers, weekly food distribution, communications, compliance, and finances, perfect for someone with non-profit leadership and grant-writing or fundraising experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture of fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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