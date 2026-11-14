Brookings is full of tiny whiskered personalities right now, and these kittens are ready to leave foster care and move into real homes. All are young, people-friendly, and full of character.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society

Phone: (605) 697-7387

About Meatwad: This confident little "operation manager" has a big personality and a very loud opinion. She’s been in foster care since she was a one-week-old bottle baby, so she’s very used to people as sources of food, affection, and fun. She’s been around other cats and kids of all ages and is described as friendly, outgoing, and comfortable.

👉 Meet Meatwad from ATHF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society

Phone: (605) 697-7387

About Shakezula: The self-declared "greatest" of the group, this runt with a big ego has confidence to fill a room. She’s been in foster care since one week old, growing up with other cats and kids of various ages, and is described as full of attitude and self-assurance.

👉 Meet Shakezula the Mic Rula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (just over 4 months)

Baby (just over 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society

Phone: (605) 697-7387

About Frylock: Described as brains, beauty, and confidence, Frylock has never met a stranger and loves being the center of attention. She’s been in foster care since she was a one-week-old bottle baby, raised with other cats and kids of various ages, and is noted as ridiculously friendly, outgoing, and at home wherever she goes.

👉 Meet Frylock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 4 months)

Baby (about 4 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society

Phone: (605) 697-7387

About CyberneticGhostofXmasPast: This kitten has a huge personality and is called the ultimate people cat. She’s ridiculously friendly, outgoing, and seems to believe every human is her new best friend. Like her siblings, she’s been in foster care since she was a one-week-old bottle baby.

👉 Meet CyberneticGhostofXmasPast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society

Phone: (605) 697-7387

About Helen The Spiral: Despite the brown tabby listing, her description notes a sleek, all-black coat and a bit of mysterious charm. She loves chasing toys, exploring, and getting into kitten mischief, and is described as unpredictable in the best way.

👉 Meet Helen The Spiral and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Brookings Regional Humane Society

Phone: (605) 697-7387

About Oink: This “piglet in kitten form” has one rule: never turn down a snack. He has a big appetite, loves mealtime, and is known for his snack-loving antics and adorable personality. If you enjoy a food-motivated buddy, Oink may be your match.

👉 Meet Oink and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Brookings, SD, consider calling Brookings Regional Humane Society at (605) 697-7387 to ask about meeting these kittens. Sharing their profiles online can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.