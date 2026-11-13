undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Apply by Nov. 23 to serve on Brookings city boards
📢 Help shape Brookings: City boards need volunteers
The City of Brookings is looking for volunteers to fill openings on several boards and commissions. Applications are due by 12:00 Noon on Monday, November 23, 2026. Apply online at www.cityofbrookings-sd.gov.
Open seats:
Brookings Disability Awareness Committee – 1 regular seat, 3‑year term. About 1–3 hours/month. Work on accessibility, community events, resources, and advocacy for people with disabilities.
Human Rights Commission – 1 seat, 3‑year term. About 3–4 hours/month. Focus on discrimination complaints, education, and making Brookings more inclusive. Residency not required.
Parks & Recreation Board – 1 seat, 3‑year term. About 3–4 hours/month. Advise on parks, recreation programs, forestry, and park improvements.
Public Arts Commission – 1 seat, 3‑year term. About 2–3 hours/quarter (sometimes more). Help guide public art projects and strategy in the city.
Some boards require a Brookings resident majority, so local applicants are encouraged.
More Info: Volunteers Needed for City Boards • Brookings, SD
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.