📢 Help shape Brookings: City boards need volunteers

The City of Brookings is looking for volunteers to fill openings on several boards and commissions. Applications are due by 12:00 Noon on Monday, November 23, 2026. Apply online at www.cityofbrookings-sd.gov.

Open seats:

Brookings Disability Awareness Committee – 1 regular seat , 3‑year term . About 1–3 hours/month . Work on accessibility, community events, resources, and advocacy for people with disabilities.

Human Rights Commission – 1 seat , 3‑year term . About 3–4 hours/month . Focus on discrimination complaints, education, and making Brookings more inclusive. Residency not required .

Parks & Recreation Board – 1 seat , 3‑year term . About 3–4 hours/month . Advise on parks, recreation programs, forestry, and park improvements.

Public Arts Commission – 1 seat, 3‑year term. About 2–3 hours/quarter (sometimes more). Help guide public art projects and strategy in the city.

Some boards require a Brookings resident majority, so local applicants are encouraged.