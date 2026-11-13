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🏭 Brookings SD Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Brookings has a nice mix of hands-on and technical manufacturing roles right now, from entry-level warehouse work to professional engineering.
Here are a few solid options if you want to stay local and keep your career moving.
Seasonal Warehouse Worker / Package Handler
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Brookings, SD
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $21.00/hour
Fast-paced, physical job loading and unloading packages up to 70 lbs in a busy UPS warehouse. No experience needed, quick online apply, and a good fit if you want weekly pay and a short-term role that can open doors with UPS.
Quality Engineer (Onsite – Brookings, SD)
- Employer: Solventum (formerly 3M Health Care)
- Location: Onsite – Brookings, SD
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated pay range (US): $85,200 – $117,150/year (base + potential incentive)
Onsite quality engineering role supporting medical/healthcare products in an FDA-regulated environment. Great fit if you have manufacturing or lab quality experience and want to work with audits, root-cause investigations, and continuous improvement using tools like SPC, FMEA, and Lean Six Sigma.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and one application often leads to the next opportunity.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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