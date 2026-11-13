Brookings has a nice mix of early childhood and university roles right now, from hands-on classroom work with little kids to a tenure-track chemistry spot at SDSU.

Employer: First Bank & Trust – Kid’s World

First Bank & Trust – Kid’s World Location: Brookings, SD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Hourly, Compensation Grade: Hourly Grade 3 (no exact pay listed)

Support the Lead/Assistant Teacher with a safe, nurturing early childhood classroom. You’ll help teach lesson plans, supervise kids indoors and outdoors, and stay active on your feet with lifting up to 25–50 lbs.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same.

Employer: First Bank & Trust – Kid’s World

First Bank & Trust – Kid’s World Location: Brookings, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, Compensation Grade: Hourly Grade 5 (no exact pay listed)

Take the lead in an early childhood classroom: design and run your own developmentally appropriate curriculum, supervise kids in the center and on field trips, and hold parent-teacher conferences. Bachelor’s in Early Childhood/Elementary Ed (or related) plus experience is expected.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same.

Employer: South Dakota State University

Location: Brookings, SD

Type: Full-time, 9-month, tenure-track

Salary: Not listed (full benefits, retirement match, holidays, vacation)

Not listed (full benefits, retirement match, holidays, vacation) Application deadline: January 3, 2027

Tenure-track role in Organic Chemistry with Chemical Biology/Bioorganic focus, with a strong push to integrate AI/Machine Learning into teaching and research. You’ll build a nationally competitive research program, teach undergrads and grads, and go after external funding.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.