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Brookings
Brookings Health hiring multiple therapy roles
8 days ago
Brookings Health System is hiring therapists across care settings, including inpatient, outpatient, home health, and long-term care. Open positions include:
- Physical Therapy Assistant
- Occupational Therapist
- Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant
- Speech Language Pathologist
Therapists work in a team-focused setting that supports building patient relationships and improving quality of life. Apply and learn more here: https://bit.ly/4dwVrrL
This content is adapted from materials provided by Brookings Health System
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.