Brookings Health hiring multiple therapy roles

Brookings Health System is hiring therapists across care settings, including inpatient, outpatient, home health, and long-term care. Open positions include:

Physical Therapy Assistant

Occupational Therapist

Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant

Speech Language Pathologist

Therapists work in a team-focused setting that supports building patient relationships and improving quality of life. Apply and learn more here: https://bit.ly/4dwVrrL

This content is adapted from materials provided by Brookings Health System