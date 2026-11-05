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SDState graduate serves local animal health needs

6 days ago
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Bri Hotzler used hands-on learning at South Dakota State University (SDState) to prepare for her career in animal health and now works as a veterinarian at Big Sioux Veterinary Care, serving animals in Brookings and across South Dakota. More information: https://t.co/6uYkJoaa55

This content is adapted from materials provided by SDState

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