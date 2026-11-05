undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brookings
SDState graduate serves local animal health needs
6 days ago
Bri Hotzler used hands-on learning at South Dakota State University (SDState) to prepare for her career in animal health and now works as a veterinarian at Big Sioux Veterinary Care, serving animals in Brookings and across South Dakota. More information: https://t.co/6uYkJoaa55
This content is adapted from materials provided by SDState
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.