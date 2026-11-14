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📅 Free Brookings Harbor Community Bazaar with 100+ vendors
12 days ago
📅 Free Brookings Harbor Community Bazaar on Nov. 14
The 56th Annual Brookings Harbor Community Bazaar is happening Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 9am to 4pm.
There will be over 100 vendors selling quality, hand-crafted items, so it’s a good chance to start holiday shopping or find unique gifts.
The event is FREE and takes place at:
- Azalea Middle School Gym and
- Brookings Harbor High School Cafeteria
Both are at the corner of Pacific & Pioneer Streets in Brookings-Harbor.
Just show up during event hours—no ticket or registration needed.
More Info: Brookings Harbor Community Bazaar - Oregon Coast V...
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