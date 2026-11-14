Brookings healthcare is busy and growing, with solid options for both travelers and locals. If you’re in medicine or therapy and like the coast, these are worth a look.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Brookings, OR

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts

, , Pay: $1,857 per week (based on 36 hours; subject to confirmation)

(based on 36 hours; subject to confirmation) Start date: 12/07/2026 for 13 weeks

This is a travel Registered Respiratory Therapist role in an allied health setting. Comes with day-1 medical, dental, and vision, license reimbursement, hotel and rental car discounts, and a dedicated recruiter to handle the details.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Brookings, OR

Type: Travel / Internship , 36 hrs/week , 12-hr night shifts

, , Pay: $1,857 per week (based on 36 hours; subject to confirmation)

(based on 36 hours; subject to confirmation) Start date: 01/18/2027 for 13 weeks

Same great RRT travel package, but on nights. Good fit if you like quieter shifts and want day-1 benefits, referral bonuses, and full support with travel and onboarding.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: Brookings, OR

Type: Locum / Contract

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8 am–5 pm, no call

Setting: Outpatient clinic, adults only (avg age ~70), 16–20 patients/day

This locum role is open to Internal Medicine or Family Medicine physicians. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing, and they negotiate pay and deposit it weekly so you can focus on clinic work.

Employer: Coastal Home Health & Hospice

Location: Brookings, OR (serving Curry County)

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, roughly 8 am–5 pm

, Setting: Hybrid – 1–2 days outpatient clinic, 3–4 days home health

This OT role offers 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision for you and your family, a retirement plan, generous PTO, and a relocation bonus for qualified candidates. You’ll split time between the rehab clinic and patient homes, with a big impact on rural patients’ independence and safety.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.