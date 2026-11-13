⚠️ Brookings City Council meetings move to Tuesdays in 2027

Starting January 2027, Brookings City Council meetings will no longer be on Mondays.

Here’s the new schedule:

Day: Tuesdays

Tuesdays When: 2nd and 4th week of each month

Time: 5:30 PM

Where: Council Chambers at City Hall

If you like to attend meetings or follow city decisions, update your calendar so you don’t show up on the wrong day.

You can also sign up for notifications about Council meeting updates using the “Sign up to be notified of updates” link on the city’s website.