🛒 Multiple Fred Meyer Customer Service Jobs in Brookings, OR

Brookings retail is hiring, and Fred Meyer has several part-time roles open right now. Good fit if you like helping people, staying busy, and want steady hours.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Brookings, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and pack online grocery orders, keep items fresh and accurate, and bring them out to customers’ cars. Great if you like working on your feet, staying organized, and don’t mind working with minimal supervision.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Brookings, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Greet shoppers, bag groceries, help at the check stands, and keep the front of the store clean and welcoming. Good for friendly people with basic math skills who want hands-on customer service experience.

Employer: Fred Meyer

Fred Meyer Location: Brookings, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help stock shelves, check product dates, keep aisles clean, and answer customer questions, often during evening or night hours. Nice option if you prefer quieter shifts and like keeping things organized.

Employer: Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies)

Fred Meyer (Kroger Family of Companies) Location: Brookings, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the bakery preparing, packaging, and stocking baked goods while helping customers pick out treats. Comes with access to health benefits, store discounts, paid time off, and tuition assistance if you qualify.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.