🏥 Brookhaven, MS Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Brookhaven’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from in-home senior care to animal health. Here are several local roles hiring now if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Matrix Medical Network

Matrix Medical Network Location: Brookhaven, MS (in-home visits)

(in-home visits) Type: PRN / Flexible schedule

Pay: $90–$115 per assessment, about $1,800–$11,500/month depending on visit volume and state

Conduct 1-hour in-home health assessments for adult and geriatric patients, focusing on history, meds, and overall well-being. This role is ideal if you want high flexibility, mileage reimbursement, CE support, and the option to move into a full-time NP role with sign-on bonus later.

Employer: Animal Medical Center Brookhaven

Location: Brookhaven, MS

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Competitive salary + production (exact amount not listed)

Mixed-animal practice serving pets and local farms, with a varied caseload from wellness to surgery and urgent care. Offers sign-on bonus, relocation help, student loan support, full benefits, CE allowance, and pet care discounts, plus the chance to grow into leadership in a long-established, close-knit clinic.

Employer: Animal Medical Center Brookhaven

Location: Brookhaven, MS

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role caring for hospitalized and boarding animals—feeding, walking, cleaning, giving meds as trained, and helping the vet team. Good fit if you love animals, don’t mind physical work, and want strong benefits, paid time off, and growth opportunities in veterinary care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.