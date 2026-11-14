Sales and marketing is busy around Brookhaven right now, especially for folks who like building relationships and leading teams. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Samsara

Samsara Location: North Atlanta, GA (flexible/remote within approved U.S. areas)

(flexible/remote within approved U.S. areas) Type: Full-time

Salary: Annual OTE $84,992 – $114,275

Lead a team of Account Development Reps for a fast-growing IoT company focused on transportation, construction, and other physical operations. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years in sales, 1–2+ years leading a team, know Salesforce (SFDC) well, and enjoy coaching reps to hit pipeline and revenue goals.

Employer: 1st Care Home Health & Hospice

Location: Atlanta North, GA (on-the-road role)

(on-the-road role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year

Grow hospice referrals by building relationships with hospitals, rehab centers, senior living, and physicians. Ideal if you have 2+ years in hospice/home health marketing or business development, are comfortable traveling about 75%, and want a mission-driven sales role with health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and new local roles tend to pop up around the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.