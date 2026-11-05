👔 Brookhaven, GA Executive Roles with Multiple Openings

Brookhaven is hot right now for leadership roles, especially in healthcare, construction, and finance. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these executive and management jobs are worth a look.

Employer: OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta Location: Brookhaven, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the daily operations of a busy orthopedic and sports medicine clinic as a Practice Manager. You’ll supervise staff, manage schedules, handle patient experience, oversee financials, and keep the clinic running smoothly while working closely with regional leadership.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a design-build contractor)

(recruiting for a design-build contractor) Location: Brookhaven / Atlanta, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes annual bonus, vehicle allowance, and full benefits)

Oversee mechanical, electrical, and plumbing scopes on complex industrial and manufacturing projects. This role is ideal if you have light industrial construction experience and want a mostly local Atlanta schedule with strong long-term growth potential.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Brookhaven, GA 30319 (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $211,000 – $265,000 per year

Step into a top finance seat as a Strategic CFO, leading accounting and finance operations, GAAP reporting, and compliance. This role offers a wide benefits package (401(k) with match, health, vision, dental, PTO, stock options, tuition reimbursement, and more) plus a hybrid schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—similar roles tend to pop up in the same places.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.