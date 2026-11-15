Brookfield has a nice mix of retail, banking, and service jobs right now, with options for both part-time and full-time work. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: Visionworks of America

Visionworks of America Location: Brookfield, WI

Brookfield, WI Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.82 – $17.29 per hour

This Sr. Optical Specialist / Sales Lead role is the face of the store, helping customers choose eyewear, measuring for glasses, and keeping the shop running smoothly. Good fit if you have 12+ months optical experience or ABO certification and want strong benefits and discounts, even as a part-timer.

Employer: North Shore Bank

Location: Brookfield, WI

Brookfield, WI Type: Full-time

Pay: Starts at $18+ per hour, DOE (posting also notes $17/hr DOE)

Join a long-time local bank helping customers with daily transactions, answering questions, and referring them to other services. No banking experience needed—just cash handling and customer service skills, a high school diploma, and the ability to work some Saturdays.

Employer: Woof Gang Bakery Brookfield

Location: Brookfield, WI

Brookfield, WI Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Perfect if you love pets and people. You’ll schedule grooming appointments, handle inbound and outbound calls, keep records updated, and help with basic sales and cash handling. Great for someone with strong phone skills and past guest service or restaurant server experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.