Brookfield’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding skilled pros to keep up with demand. Here are a couple of solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: ForwardDental (supported by Heartland Dental )

ForwardDental (supported by ) Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation with guaranteed base + uncapped earning potential (exact amount not listed)

Lead a community-focused practice with full clinical autonomy, a small, collaborative 8-person team, and the backing of Heartland Dental’s 3,000+ doctor network. You’ll get strong mentorship, advanced CE (including a path to FAGD), PTO, health and retirement benefits, and access to cutting-edge technology.

Employer: Ascension – Elmbrook Memorial Hospital

– Elmbrook Memorial Hospital Location: Brookfield, WI

Department: Surgery

Surgery Schedule/Type: Day shift | Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role where you coordinate the surgical unit, assign and guide staff, and help improve patient outcomes. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 403(b) with match, PTO, tuition support, EAP, and family benefits) in a large, mission-driven health system recognized as a top place to work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.