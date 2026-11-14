Brookfield’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, technical work. If you’ve got machining or inspection skills, this is a good time to look.

Employer: Acuren

Acuren Location: Brookfield, WI (travel up to 50% across WI, IL, MN, IA, IN, MI, NE)

(travel up to 50% across WI, IL, MN, IA, IN, MI, NE) Type: Full-time , local callout/travel role

, local callout/travel role Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus + relocation assistance offered)

Work as an NDT RT Level II Technician doing critical safety inspections in refineries, gas plants, pulp & paper, pharma, and more. You’ll set up and run NDT equipment, interpret results, and may supervise others, with competitive pay, benefits, 401(k), PTO, and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an established manufacturer)

(recruiting for an established manufacturer) Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time , 1st shift

, Salary: Not listed

Ideal if you have 5+ years of CNC programming in a shop setting and know Sigmanest and SolidWorks (2025+). You’ll review drawings, build programs, help with estimating, and support operators on the floor when programs need troubleshooting.

Employer: Trace-A-Matic

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (3:00 pm–1:30 am, Mon–Fri)

, Salary: Not listed

Run and help set up CNC machines making complex precision parts in a clean, climate-controlled shop. This role stands out for its Gainsharing program (50/50 profit split), 10 paid holidays, serviced-base PTO, weekly pay, on-site fitness center & clinic, uniforms, and safety shoe allowance.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.