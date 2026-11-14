Brookfield’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, with hotels, restaurants, and senior living all adding to their teams. If you like working with people and keeping guests happy, there’s a good mix of front- and back-of-house roles open.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Courtyard/Residence Inn by Marriott at Poplar Creek)

Crescent Hotels & Resorts (Courtyard/Residence Inn by Marriott at Poplar Creek) Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This brand-new Marriott complex is building its housekeeping team. You’ll keep guest rooms spotless, respond to requests, and help the hotel feel like home. They highlight competitive wages, benefits, 401(k) match, flexible schedules, and hotel discounts worldwide.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on cleaning guest rooms and public areas to keep the hotel welcoming and comfortable. Weekend availability is required, and 1 year of cleaning experience is preferred.

Employer: Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Part-time (weekends, ~4pm–11pm)

Salary: Not listed

Serve drinks, handle cash, and keep the bar stocked and clean. This role is great if you like evening hours, can stand for long periods, and enjoy a guest-facing, fast-paced environment.

Employer: BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: About $2.33/hr + tips

Join a busy brewhouse as a server delivering fun, memorable dining experiences. They offer flexible schedules, tips, team member discounts, and access to benefits (based on hours). They prefer 2+ years of full-service, high-volume experience and you must be 21+.

Employer: BJ's Restaurants, Inc.

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: About $10.00/hr + tips

Mix and serve cocktails, beer, and wine while creating that “brewhouse escape” vibe. You’ll use your drink knowledge and guest service skills in a lively setting. They look for 2+ years of full-service, high-volume experience and you must be 21+.

Employer: Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Part-time (10:00 AM–6:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Daytime cook role preparing meals for seniors in a memory care community. You’ll follow menus, support special diets, and keep the kitchen clean. They offer competitive pay, tuition reimbursement, free meals on shift, referral bonuses, and recognition perks.

If something here fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.