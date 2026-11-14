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Brookfield
⚠️ Brookfield ending appliance recycling after Dec. 12, 2026
13 days ago
⚠️ Appliance recycling ending at Brookfield Recycle Center
The City of Brookfield will stop accepting appliances at the Recycle Center after Saturday, December 12, 2026. This change is due to Refrigerant Depot ending its appliance pickup service.
You can still bring appliances to the Recycle Center through Saturday, December 12.
After that, here are your options:
Curbside pickup (GFL)
Call 262-367-6040
- Regular appliance: $45
- Appliance with refrigerant: $65
Drop-off locations in Waukesha
Allied Resource Recovery
1001 Tesch Court, Waukesha
- Appliances with refrigerants: $15
- Microwaves: $5
- Other appliances: customer is paid for scrap metal value
Waukesha Iron and Metal
1351 E. Main St, Waukesha
- Appliances with refrigerants: free
- Microwaves: not accepted
- Other appliances: customer is paid for scrap metal value
More Info: Discontinuation of Recycling Appliances • Brookfie...
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