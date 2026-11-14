💰 2026 Brookfield property tax bills mailing December 15

If you own property in Brookfield, here’s the timeline for your next tax bill.

2026 property tax bills are scheduled to be mailed on December 15.

The City says tax amounts will not be available until the bills are finalized and mailed, so you won’t be able to look up or confirm your 2026 amount before that date.

Watch your mail around December 15 for your bill, and plan any payments or escrow checks based on the information that comes in that mailing.