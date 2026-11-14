Brookfield’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on cabling work to senior engineering at major employers. Here are a few solid IT openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Heartland Business Systems

Heartland Business Systems Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time, Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field role helping install video surveillance, access control, cabling, paging, and other security systems. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, can travel to customer sites, and want to grow your technical skills while working with a foreman and project team.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Brookfield, WI (on-site 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400 – $124,000

Senior role owning distributed storage design, implementation, and support for large Fibre Channel environments. You’ll work with EMC Symmetrix, Cisco/Brocade fabrics, scripting (shell/Perl, SQL), and handle provisioning, performance, and 24/7 on-call in a big enterprise setting.

Employer: U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank Location: Brookfield, WI (on-site 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,765 – $140,900

High-level engineering role leading multi-platform infrastructure and data protection (Cohesity, Data Domain, NetApp, ECS). You’ll guide architecture for storage, backup, disaster recovery, and server/network standards, and be part of an on-call rotation for major enterprise systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.