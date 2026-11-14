Brookfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses and medical assistants. Here are a few standout roles if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.

Employer: Network Health

Network Health Location: Brookfield, WI (hybrid – home office and Brookfield office; travel to community events)

(hybrid – home office and Brookfield office; travel to community events) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about community outreach and population health. You’ll use your WI RN license and 5+ years of clinical experience to do health checks at events, close HEDIS/Stars gaps, review medical records, and help shape quality programs across the community.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so just one opening.

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time (schedule listed as Mon & Tue, 7:30am–5pm ; check posting for full details)

(schedule listed as ; check posting for full details) Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role supporting patients through their mental health treatment. You’ll room patients, take vitals, start/administer therapies, monitor them during visits, and handle charting and patient education in a calm, professional setting.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: 19395 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed ($10,000 bonus for eligible hires)

Outpatient dialysis role where you build long-term relationships with patients. You’ll deliver treatments, monitor status, educate patients, and work with a tight-knit care team, with access to strong benefits and career-growth programs.

Employer: Marathon Health

Location: Based in Waukesha/Brookfield area , traveling to clinics across the region

Based in , traveling to clinics across the region Type: Full-time Float MA

Pay: $22.00–$27.00/hour (depending on location and experience)

You’ll support multiple primary care sites, handling both front desk and clinical MA duties—vitals, injections, blood draws, scheduling, and patient outreach. Good fit if you like variety, travel between clinics, and a set pay range with benefits and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby. Your next step might be just one application away.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.