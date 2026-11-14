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🏥 Brookfield, WI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & MA Roles
Brookfield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses and medical assistants. Here are a few standout roles if you’re ready for a change or a fresh start.
RN Quality Care Coordinator – Community Outreach
- Employer: Network Health
- Location: Brookfield, WI (hybrid – home office and Brookfield office; travel to community events)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about community outreach and population health. You’ll use your WI RN license and 5+ years of clinical experience to do health checks at events, close HEDIS/Stars gaps, review medical records, and help shape quality programs across the community.
Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so just one opening.
Registered Nurse – Behavioral Health (RN)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Brookfield, WI
- Type: Full-time (schedule listed as Mon & Tue, 7:30am–5pm; check posting for full details)
- Salary: Not listed
Clinic-based role supporting patients through their mental health treatment. You’ll room patients, take vitals, start/administer therapies, monitor them during visits, and handle charting and patient education in a calm, professional setting.
Registered Nurse – Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: 19395 W Capitol Dr, Brookfield, WI 53045
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed ($10,000 bonus for eligible hires)
Outpatient dialysis role where you build long-term relationships with patients. You’ll deliver treatments, monitor status, educate patients, and work with a tight-knit care team, with access to strong benefits and career-growth programs.
Float Medical Assistant – Waukesha, WI
- Employer: Marathon Health
- Location: Based in Waukesha/Brookfield area, traveling to clinics across the region
- Type: Full-time Float MA
- Pay: $22.00–$27.00/hour (depending on location and experience)
You’ll support multiple primary care sites, handling both front desk and clinical MA duties—vitals, injections, blood draws, scheduling, and patient outreach. Good fit if you like variety, travel between clinics, and a set pay range with benefits and PTO.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby. Your next step might be just one application away.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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