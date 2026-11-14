Brookfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands and specialty shops all hiring. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Brookfield, WI

Brookfield, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in the meat department doing general production, stocking, and safety checks while helping customers with their orders. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can work weekends/holidays, and want to learn meat or food prep skills.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Brookfield, WI

Brookfield, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Decorate cakes and other baked goods, including custom and wedding cakes, while helping customers pick the right treats. Great if you have bakery or cake decorating experience and enjoy creative, hands‑on work.

Employer: Kroger

Kroger Location: Brookfield, WI

Brookfield, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep the grocery aisles stocked, clean, and safe while answering customer questions and checking product freshness. Ideal if you’re comfortable with late hours, basic math, and staying calm when it’s busy.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Brookfield, WI

Brookfield, WI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide customers on cameras and photo gear in‑store, by phone, and online chat, with training to become a camera expert. Comes with competitive pay, employee discounts, and benefits for your health, finances, and time off.

Employer: RBC Wealth Management

Location: 18500 West Corporate Drive, Suite 100, Brookfield, WI

18500 West Corporate Drive, Suite 100, Type: Full-time, salaried

Salary: Not listed (part of a Total Rewards Program with bonuses and flexible benefits)

Support financial advisors and clients with account questions, paperwork, trades, and money movements in a professional office setting. Good for detail‑oriented customer service pros who want to grow in finance and are willing to get licensed if needed.

Employer: Anthropologie (URBN)

Location: 20111 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53045

20111 W. Bluemound Rd., Brookfield, WI 53045 Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting from $16.50/hour

Help lead the sales floor, support opening/closing, and mentor associates while creating a warm, stylish shopping experience. Includes employee discounts and access to URBN perks and benefits based on hours and status.

Employer: Barnes & Noble

Location: Brookfield Mall, Brookfield, WI

Brookfield Mall, Brookfield, WI Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Welcome customers, run the register, shelve books, and keep the store looking great in a busy bookstore setting. Comes with employee discounts and other benefits that increase with scheduled hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.