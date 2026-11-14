Brookfield’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around tools and construction design. If you’re into motors, FEA, or civil drafting, there are several solid options in town.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level role focused on linear and non-linear FEA for power tool components. You’ll run stress, fatigue, drop, and vibration analyses, guide design changes, and mentor others on FEA in a fast-paced new product environment.

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: Brookfield, WI (Corporate & Global Design HQ)

(Corporate & Global Design HQ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior/lead role owning brushless DC motor design from white paper to mass production. You’ll be the chief technical resource on complex motor projects, lead and mentor engineers, work with global teams, and travel about 10% (domestic and international).

Employer: Milwaukee Tool

Milwaukee Tool Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role designing and testing electrical and electromechanical prototypes for future fastening products. You’ll use lab gear (scopes, loads, DAQ), analyze data, document findings, and support advanced and new product development teams. U.S. work authorization required; no sponsorship.

Employer: KALCON

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary range: $50,000 – $85,000/year

Civil drafting role supporting commercial and industrial design-build projects. You’ll create grading and utility plans, draft survey documents, support RFIs and submittals, and coordinate with architects and engineers. Requires 5+ years’ experience, strong AutoCAD/Civil 3D, and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and bonuses.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon—Brookfield engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.