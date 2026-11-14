Brookfield’s accounting scene is busy right now, especially in public accounting and client services. If you’ve got tax, audit, or bookkeeping skills, there are several solid career moves open today.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

SVA | A Professional Services Company Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is a mix of audit, reviews, compilations, and some tax work, with a focus on nonprofit clients. Great fit if you have 1–3 years of public accounting experience, want more client exposure, and like the idea of mentoring and growing into leadership.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

SVA | A Professional Services Company Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex affordable housing and LIHTC audit and tax engagements and manage a team. Best for someone with 9+ years in public accounting and strong real estate/partnership tax experience who wants to be a trusted advisor and people leader.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

SVA | A Professional Services Company Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into a lead role on tax engagements, mentoring staff and working directly with clients. Designed for pros with 3+ years of public accounting tax experience, plus perks like flexible scheduling and summer Fridays off after busy season.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

SVA | A Professional Services Company Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact role for a CPA or EA with 5+ years of tax experience in public accounting. You’ll run complex tax engagements, guide a team, and take a consultative approach with clients, with benefits like profit sharing and a Lifestyle Spending Account.

Employer: Lulloff, Leben & Taylor LLC (LLT CPAs)

Location: Brookfield, WI (in-office only)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $75,000 per year

Handle full-cycle bookkeeping, month-end financials, and tax prep for a mix of clients. Good match if you have 1–3 years of tax/bookkeeping experience (or a strong foundation), like hands-on mentorship, and want clear growth toward the CPA.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the firm has similar roles open or room to grow into.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.