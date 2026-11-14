⚠️ City park restrooms closed for winter Winter prep has started in Brookfield’s parks. Here’s what’s changed: All restrooms at City parks are now closed for the winter season.

for the winter season. The dog water fountain at Mitchell Park has been turned off for the winter.

has been for the winter. These amenities will reopen in the spring when the weather warms up. If you’re heading to any Brookfield city park, plan ahead: Use the restroom before you go.

Bring water for yourself and your pets, especially at Mitchell Park. Enjoy the parks this winter, just pack a little extra to stay comfortable!

More Info: Change of Seasons • Brookfield