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⚠️ City park restrooms closed for winter season
11 days ago
⚠️ City park restrooms closed for winter
Winter prep has started in Brookfield’s parks.
Here’s what’s changed:
- All restrooms at City parks are now closed for the winter season.
- The dog water fountain at Mitchell Park has been turned off for the winter.
- These amenities will reopen in the spring when the weather warms up.
If you’re heading to any Brookfield city park, plan ahead:
- Use the restroom before you go.
- Bring water for yourself and your pets, especially at Mitchell Park.
Enjoy the parks this winter, just pack a little extra to stay comfortable!
More Info: Change of Seasons • Brookfield
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