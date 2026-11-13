🚧 Appliance recycling changes in Brookfield

The City of Brookfield will stop accepting appliances at the Recycle Center after Saturday, December 12, 2026. This is because Refrigerant Depot is ending its appliance pickup service.

You can still bring appliances to the Recycle Center through Saturday, December 12.

After that, here are your options:

1. Curbside pickup (GFL)

Call 262-367-6040

Regular appliance: $45

Appliance with refrigerant (fridge, AC, etc.): $65

2. Drop-off locations in Waukesha

Allied Resource Recovery

1001 Tesch Court, Waukesha

Appliances with refrigerants: $15

Microwaves: $5

Other appliances: you are paid for scrap metal value

Waukesha Iron and Metal

1351 E. Main St, Waukesha