Brookfield’s finance scene is busy right now—especially for folks with public accounting, tax, and credit analysis experience. If you’ve got your CPA (or are close), there are several strong options to move up.

Employer: USI Insurance Services

USI Insurance Services Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role supports employer benefit plans (100–1,000 lives) with financial analytics, claims and utilization analysis, and renewal strategy. Good fit if you have 3+ years in employee benefits brokerage/consulting and like deep Excel work plus carrier negotiations.

Employer: SVA | A Professional Services Company

Location: Brookfield, WI (onsite; also hiring in Madison)

(onsite; also hiring in Madison) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead small business accounting with a focus on medical, dental, and veterinary practices. You’ll run engagements end-to-end, manage staff, and work directly with clients. Requires Bachelor’s in Accounting, 5+ years public accounting, and CPA/EA (or equivalent).

Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage engagements for closely held businesses, with 60–70% client work and a strong leadership component. Looking for 6+ years in public accounting and a Bachelor’s in Accounting; CPA/EA preferred.

Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time (public accounting)

Full-time (public accounting) Salary: Not listed

Step into a lead role on tax engagements with a flexible schedule, busy season hours, and summer Fridays off. Best for someone with a Bachelor’s degree and 3+ years of public accounting tax experience who enjoys mentoring staff.

Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High-impact leadership role owning complex tax engagements, driving business development, and shaping team strategy. Requires Bachelor’s in Accounting, ~10+ years public accounting, and CPA/EA (or eligibility).

Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time (hybrid/flexible)

Full-time (hybrid/flexible) Salary: Not listed

Lead audit and assurance engagements, mentor staff, and manage client relationships. They’re looking for a CPA with 5+ years of public accounting and strong technical audit skills.

Employer: SVA Certified Public Accountants, S.C.

Location: Brookfield, WI (onsite; also hiring in Madison)

(onsite; also hiring in Madison) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time between leading staff (about 50%) and hands-on client work for healthcare practices. Needs a Bachelor’s in Accounting, 3+ years public accounting, and CPA/EA preferred.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,175 – $115,500 (plus incentives and full benefits)

Senior credit role focused on approving and analyzing SBA loans, reviewing portfolios, and managing credit risk. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s degree and 6+ years of relevant credit/finance experience; Master’s or CPA preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.