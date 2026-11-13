Brookfield’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with strong openings from big national brands and a fast-growing healthcare group. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase Location: Brookfield, WI (branch-based)

(branch-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the main point of contact for affluent banking clients, helping them manage and grow their money. This role is great if you have at least 1+ year in banking or financial services sales, enjoy relationship-building, and are open to getting/maintaining licenses like SIE, Series 6/7, and NMLS.

Employer: Compass Health Center

Location: Brookfield, WI (mix of virtual & in-person)

(mix of virtual & in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$110,000 + potential annual bonus

Lead business development and outreach for a growing behavioral health organization across Wisconsin. Ideal if you have 2–5 years in business development/marketing, healthcare or referral experience, and want a mission-driven role building partnerships with hospitals, schools, and employers.

Employer: ADT

ADT Location: Brookfield, WI (field-based in a local territory)

(field-based in a local territory) Type: Likely full-time, commission-based

Likely Compensation: Uncapped commission; many new reps earn around $105,000, experienced reps $150,000+, plus up to $4,000 during the first 8 weeks of training

Re-engage former ADT customers (not pure cold-calling) and sell smart home security and automation solutions. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, tech-comfortable, have a car and valid license, and like the idea of high earning potential tied to your sales.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—employers often train the right attitude and drive.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.