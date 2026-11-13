Brookfield’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like retail, hands-on plant work, or organized inventory roles. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME in source but described as Part time )

Part-time (listed under FULL_TIME in source but described as ) Salary: Not listed

Help keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and preparing online orders for shipping or pickup. This is a good fit if you have at least 3 months of retail/warehouse experience, can lift up to 100 lbs, and want employee discounts plus broader Best Buy benefits.

Employer: Linde Gas & Equipment Inc.

Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (9:00am–5:30pm)

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Load and unload gas cylinders, move them by hand and forklift, and help manage inventory and basic cylinder maintenance. Great if you have a high school diploma, 1+ year in a plant/manufacturing setting, and want full benefits with a large, global company.

Employer: James Imaging Systems, Inc.

Location: Brookfield, WI, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day parts operations: receiving, stocking, picking, packing, scanning orders, and coordinating pickups and occasional emergency deliveries. Best for someone with 2+ years warehouse experience, an excellent driving record, and the ability to lift 50 lbs while keeping inventory records tight.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; warehouse roles in Brookfield tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.