📣 Brookfield, WI Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Brookfield’s sales scene is busy right now, with strong demand in home design and business services. If you like talking with people and closing deals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Ferguson

Ferguson Location: Brookfield, WI (in-person showroom)

(in-person showroom) Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $75,000/year estimated total compensation, uncapped commission

Schedule: Mon–Fri 9:00 am–5:00 pm, Sat 10:00 am–3:00 pm

Help homeowners, builders, and designers pick out lighting, appliances, high-end fixtures, and cabinetry in a design-focused showroom. Great fit if you have 4+ years of sales experience, enjoy interior design basics, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match) plus uncapped earning potential.

Alternate listing with the same role/details is also on Indeed if you prefer to apply there: Showroom Sales Consultant – Ferguson (Indeed)

Employer: ADT

Location: Brookfield, WI (field-based in local territory)

(field-based in local territory) Type: Likely full-time, commission-based

Likely Pay: Uncapped commission with training wage up to $4,000 in first 8 weeks; new reps can expect around $95,000, experienced reps $150,000+ based on performance

Sell smart security and automation solutions to small businesses, meeting owners on-site and tailoring systems to their needs. Good for self-motivated, tech-comfortable sellers with a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle (mileage reimbursed), and a drive to build a high-earning, relationship-based book of business.

If one of these catches your eye, apply soon and tailor your resume to highlight your sales wins and people skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.