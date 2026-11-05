💰 Brookfield, WI Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings

Brookfield’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles in both real estate and banking. If you’re numbers-focused and like stable employers, these are worth a look.

Employer: Founders 3 Real Estate Services

Founders 3 Real Estate Services Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle full-cycle accounting for a portfolio of commercial real estate assets—monthly close, reconciliations, cash management, and financial reporting. Good fit if you have 2–4+ years of accounting experience and want strong training and growth in a local, established firm.

Employer: F3 Marina (part of Founders 3)

(part of Founders 3) Location: Brookfield, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $70,000 annually

Similar core work to the Founders 3 role—monthly close, reporting, cash management, and tax filings—but focused on marina/property operations. Great if you want real estate/marina industry exposure plus a clearly listed starting salary.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Brookfield, WI (hybrid, 3+ days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $30.29 – $40.38 per hour (plus benefits and incentives)

Lead onboarding for business clients using Treasury Management products—payables, receivables, and other cash management tools. Ideal if you have 5+ years of related experience, enjoy client-facing work, and want big-bank benefits like healthcare, 401(k), paid leave, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.